'We gave up': Gautam Gambhir delivers stern warning to players after defeat against Gujarat

Luckow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir lashed out at his players after the humiliating defeat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday (May 10) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chasing a target of 145 runs, Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs to slump to their worst defeat of IPL 2022 in terms of runs. Meanwhile, Gambhir's dressing room speech following LSG's defeat against GT went viral.

In the video shared by LSG, Gambhir said, "There's nothing wrong in losing. It's absolutely fine. There's a lot wrong in giving up. "He added, "Today...I thought that we gave up. We were weak. Honestly, there's no place for being weak in a tournament like IPL. That is where the problem is. We have beaten teams in this competition, we have played really good cricket, but today I thought we lacked the game sense. "The result allowed Gujarat Titans to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, while second-placed LSG are still in search of at least one more win to join the Titans in the top four. LSG have two more league fixtures left – against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15 and 18 respectively.

