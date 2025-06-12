"We have a nice, varied bowling attack....": England coach McCullum ahead of India Tests

London [UK], June 12 : Ahead of his side's five-match series against India at home, England head coach Brendon McCullum said the bowling attack looks really nice and varied and the Three Lions are looking forward to playing an "outstanding cricketing nation".

India will be kickstarting a new era without their seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Tests while they will also mark the beginning of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as they take on England in a five-Test series from June 20 onwards.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the Tests, McCullum said, "It is important the guys refresh. We know where we want to get to as a Test team."

He also said that while some quality bowlers are unavailable, the team has a "nice, varied bowling attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue for the high-pace element."

He also hailed young spinner Shoaib Bashir, saying that he is "growing in Test cricket every day".

In 16 Tests since his debut last year, Bashir has taken 58 wickets at an average of 36.39, with best figures of 6/81 and four five-wicket hauls.

"We know we are going to be tested against India, and they will arrive prepared. They are an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them," he concluded.

The series will take place from June to August, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England's squad for the first Test against India after his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain injury.Jacob Bethell has returned to the squad, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are both back after missing England's win over Zimbabwe with niggles.

England's squad has changed significantly since their 4-1 series defeat in India last year. James Anderson retired shortly after that tour, while Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson have also been discarded. India have also undergone a transition, with R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all retiring and Shubman Gill taking on the captaincy for the first time.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several members of their squad ahead to play for India A against the Lions, and the rest of their touring party will arrive in the UK on Friday.

Playing XI for first Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

