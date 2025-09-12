"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 12 : South Africa's middle-order batter Sune Luus believed the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 in India would be a special outing, given how passionately the game is followed in the country.

With under 20 days to go for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, two of South Africa's 15-member squad for the event dived deep into what playing at the World Cup meant to them and the team.

"Yeah, very excited. I think, obviously, just playing the World Cup in India, the crowds are very excited, just the way they love cricket. I think that obviously makes it even more exciting and special. I want to say the home of cricket, but we know that's England, but it's kind of India as well. So, just very excited for the trip and the journey. I think the team is in a very good space and we have a very good team this year," Luus told Cricket South Africa at the official send-off event for the team,"said Luus as quoted by ICC.

Luus went on to highlight how the challenges in the tri-series in Sri Lanka and the tussle against the West Indies earlier this year shaped the squad's readiness for the marquee ICC event.

"It's been a very good year. I think it started with provincial cricket, beginning of February, with games, trying to nail your game plans and your training to be World Cup specific."

While the Proteas had a tough outing in Sri Lanka, where they won just one out of four group games, it gave them important practice in the conditions, whereas they managed to overcome an early loss to clinch the ODI series against the West Indies.

"We obviously headed to Sri Lanka and West Indies for the two series, which was very good for us as well, just to find our roles and game plans and stuff like that. It's been a very good year of lead-up and build-up. I think all the girls are in a good space with cricket, a good mental space as well. I think just the way we're chatting at the moment is also very special to see. Everyone is just enjoying cricket, which I think is very important. So, yeah, hopefully it's a very good World Cup for us," she said.

South Africa reached the World Cup semi-finals thrice before, in 2000, 2017 and 2022, but Luus made it clear that the team has set their sights on breaking new ground this year.

"Our first goal is obviously to reach that final. We've never done that and [we can] make history in that regard. So, that'd be the first goal for us. I think you never want to look too far ahead. The goal is always to bring the trophy home, but there are a lot of steps and processes that happen to get to that. So, I think we're just going to get or take it every game as it comes," Luus said.

While Luus looks to fire once again for the Proteas, the tournament also presents a breakthrough moment for 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso.

Just in February this year, she was featured in the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, ending up as the runner-up for the young Proteas. Now, the rising star has an opportunity to make her World Cup debut.

