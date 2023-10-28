"We have been pretty aggressive..," Travis on partnership with Warner after win over NZ

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : Following his side's five-run win over New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Australia opener Travis Head expressed happiness at being part of a contest which saw the highest-ever amount of runs being made in a match in tournament history

Rachin Ravindra's explosive century and James Neesham's death over striking went in vain as New Zealand failed to chase down 389 runs set by Australia, losing by just five runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Dharamshala on Saturday

On being part of this high-scoring match, which saw a total of 771 runs being made, Travis said in the post-match press conference, "What a fixture. Nice to be involved in it. Very high scoring. Yeah, had a little sniff at the end there, but yeah, we held our nerve really, really well in a high-pressure situation, so it was nice."

Travis said that he and his opening partner David Warner are trying to be aggressive and positive while batting.

"We have been pretty aggressive I think in the partnership with David and I and yeah, I think you still got to give yourself the best chance. It was nice to get two or three hits in a row myself to sort of get me away. And yeah, I felt like I have said it for a few months. I think Davey's the same. If the runs are going to be presented, we are going to try and take them. We're going to try and be positive and get nice to come off, nice to set a platform and get 390. I think we take that every day. So, yeah, awesome start," said Head.

Travis said that the wickets across many countries over the last 12 months have allowed Warner and him to be aggressive with the bat.

"We have got knock-on setting out to do it every time. We understand that there is different times and different tempos you need to, and I think we did that still throughout the 20-odd overs that we batted together. So, yeah, hopefully it continues. We understand that it is not going to be like that every day, but if we can be as a positive as that I think it gets us both in better positions talking about Davey and myself in our technique so yeah nice start," said Head.

Head said that it did not take much convincing to get him to open the innings after Aaron Finch's retirement and he was in fact waiting to take Finch's spot as an opener.

"I think that's been a spot that I guess waited for, obviously, with Finch playing for such a long period and their (Finch and Warner) partnership being so good and the limited chance I had I was able to take and sort of waited a couple of years for that spot to open up. So, that is never guaranteed and I have got to perform and I am lucky enough to be able to, yeah, put a string of a few performances together that hopefully make that a spot where Dave and I have obviously got a great partnership, but the next guy, whether that be Mitch or whoever, So, yeah," he said.

On his team's close wins in this tournament, Head said that staying on the winning side is more important.

Questioned on whether he felt pressurised during his return from injury, while he was retained in the squad, Head said, "No, I did not feel any pressure and I think that's, I guess, it just sums up with the way the decision was made for the Netherlands game. Obviously, everyone is very keen. I am on the ground. I feel like I was doing well. Everyone's pretty keen and the decision-making and the expectations were there. So, if I was not right, I was not playing and we are going to - as a stage, but definitely at home it was nice to be kept in the squad. I understood a lot of things had to go right, personally and with the team. So, I did not really feel the pressure today. I just wanted to come out and play and contribute. So, whether that be tonight, whether that be against England or in the last two games. At some stage, you want to step up. It is nice to do it straight away. And then hopefully I can roll onto that into the next three and then hopefully finals."

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and David Warner (81 in 65 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is at the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor