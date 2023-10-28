"We have been very poor with the bat throughout tournament": Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 : Following Bangladesh's disappointing 87-run loss against the Netherlands in the 28th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Shakib Al Hasan said that the Bengal Tigers were poor with the bat throughout the tournament.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, the Bangladesh skipper said that they bowled well in the game against the Netherlands but should have restricted the opponents to 160-170.

Shakib added that he is not sure what's going on in the minds of the players. The skipper praised the fans and said that they have been supporting the team throughout their ups and downs.

"I thought we bowled very well. We should have restricted them to 160-170. We have been very poor with the bat throughout the tournament. This is as bad as it gets. It is very difficult from here. We need to take this on our chin. Throughout this tournament, we have been struggling. Not sure what's going on the minds. Very unlike the Bangladesh team. The fans have been supporting us through our ups and downs," Shakib said.

With this loss, Bangladesh is out of contention to qualify for the semis in the World Cup, having lost five of six matches. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is in the eighth spot.

The Netherlands opted to bat first and were bundled out for 229 in their 50 overs. Skipper Scott Edwards (68 in 89 balls with six fours) and Wesley Barresi (41 in 41 balls) were the key batters for Dutch.

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.

In the run chase of 230 runs, Bangladesh was never a threat and was bundled out for 142 in 42.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh.

Paul van Meekeren (4/23) was the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor