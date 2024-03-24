"We have got some great options this season": Sam Curran after Punjab's win over Delhi

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], March 24 : After winning the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, Punjab Kings' (PBKS) bowling allrounder Sam Curran said that in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have "great options" in their squad.

In a chat with his teammate Liam Livingstone which was shared on the social media handle of the IPL, Curran was "pleased" to help his side clinch a win over Delhi.

The 25-year-old added that the pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium got "slightly better" under lights.

"We have got some great options this season and nice additions, maybe in Bangalore it will be a different thing, most importantly we got the win. Really pleased. Amazing way to start the tournament on our new home ground, nothing better. The wicket got slightly better under lights, the ball was travelling and not much spin and pace was coming on," Curran said.

The English all rounder shpwered praise on Delhi's Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel and said that they are "world-class" bowlers.

"Those two are world-class bowlers and play a lot of cricket for India but we knew if we could take it deep, we had a chance," he added.

New Stadium 🏟️ New Season 🙌 First Win ✅ Watch 🔛 as Sam Curran & Liam Livingstone recap Punjab Kings' first match & win in #TATAIPL 2024 👌 👌 #PBKSvDC | @PunjabKingsIPL | @CurranSM | @liaml4893 Full Interview 🔽https://t.co/iRzIfwcXmy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

Coming to the match, PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for DC. Curran won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

