"We have lost one of our best cricketers": Former BCCI acting president condoles Bishan Singh Bedi's death

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Former acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna on Monday expressed grief over the demise of legendary bowler Bishan Singh Bedi and said he was one of the best Indian spinners.

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77.

"Undoubtedly one of the best spinners produced by India. We have lost one of our best cricketers whose contribution to cricket is immense. He will be surely missed," said Khanna toin a statement.

The Amritsar-born spinner, who played domestic cricket for Delhi, finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket more than any other Indian.

He featured in 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and bagged 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bishan Singh Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan). The legendary spinner captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bishan Singh Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years.

