"We have set a benchmark on how we want to play": Aryan Bisht on Oman's mindset at Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

By Diptayan Hazra

Doha [Qatar], November 12 : Young all-rounder Aryan Bisht, who will represent Oman in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, is eager to carry forward the momentum from Oman's spirited performance against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The 20-year-old believes that the experience of pushing a top side like India close has set a new benchmark for his team.

Recalling the memorable match, where Oman gave a mighty scare to India before losing by 21 runs while chasing 189, Bisht said the team took plenty of positives from the game.

"The game against India was an amazing game," Bisht told ANI.

"We played really good cricket over there. We have set a benchmark on how we want to play our cricket and we have been trying to follow that pattern. It was a good learning for us and we will try to repeat the same," he added.

Oman, who finished at 167/4 against India's formidable bowling attack, earned praise for their discipline and determination, something Bisht believes will help them in the upcoming tournament.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup Rising Stars, where he will share the field with some of the region's top young talents including Dunith Wellalage, Jitesh Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Allah Ghazanfar, Bisht said the team is eager to prove their mettle.

"When you get an opportunity to rub shoulders against the greats, it is very exciting," he said.

"You can show the world that even Oman can play and it will be fun playing against all of them. So, we are really excited," he noted.

The youngster added that the team atmosphere is highly positive and full of belief.

"The atmosphere among the boys is very good because we are all very grateful to play this tournament and it is a very big tournament. So, it is a really good opportunity for us to showcase our talent on the world stage because everybody would be watching us playing India or Pakistan and UAE. So, it is a very good opportunity for us and the atmosphere among the boys is amazing. So, we are enjoying our time," Bisht said.

When asked about his cricketing inspirations, Bisht mentioned two greats who have shaped his mindset.

"There are many, but I really look up to Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli," he said.

"I really like these players for their work ethic and how mentally strong they are," he noted.

Talking about his journey, Bisht shared how his cricketing roots were sown in Oman before moving to India to hone his skills.

"My cricketing journey actually began in Oman when we used to play school-level cricket in Oman. We used to play in mud grounds where we had cemented wickets and I played a few years over there in Oman," he recalled.

"Then I shifted to India to pursue my cricket and then I was there in India for a good 7-8 years and then I decided to come back to Oman and after I had come back, I had been playing for the Oman under-19s. After a season or two, I got a chance to represent the Oman national team and I have been representing them since then," he noted.

The matches of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD.

