"We have to ensure that players take on next three matches courageously": BCB chief Nazmul Hassan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 : Following Bangladesh's 87-run loss against the Netherlands in the ongoing ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hassan met the players and asked them to be 'courageous' in their upcoming three games in the prestigious tournament.

While speaking to the press, Hasan said that they can't make any big changes during the tournament.

"There's not much to do or say during a World Cup. We can't make a big change in such a tournament. We have to ensure that the players take on the next three matches courageously," Hassan said as quoted by Espncricinfo.

Hassan said that the result against the Netherlands in Kolkata was 'unthinkable'. He added that he spoke to Bangladesh players individually and asked them where they were lacking.

The BCB chief added that the players said to him that not getting runs was the problem in the ongoing tournament.

"Yesterday's result was unthinkable. I spoke to a number of players individually today, to ask them what they are lacking, and whether we can do anything for them. I spoke to Shakib, Litton [Das] and [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz individually, and Mushfiq [Mushfiqur Rahim] and [Mahmudullah] Riyad together. I asked them to speak openly. They all said that not getting runs is the problem. They don't know why this is happening. If your top five don't score, you won't do well," he added.

He also stated that they can't expect every player to do well in every game and it is normal in cricket.

"We can't expect every player to do well in every game. There's one or two players who won't score runs. It is quite a normal thing in cricket. Unfortunately, we have our top four or five out of form. I haven't seen this before at this level. It is totally unexpected," he added.

With the loss against the Dutch side, Bangladesh is out of contention to qualify for the semis in the ongoing ODI World Cup after losing five of six matches in the tournament. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is in the eighth spot.

The Netherlands opted to bat first and were bundled out for 229 in their 50 overs. Skipper Scott Edwards (68 in 89 balls with six fours) and Wesley Barresi (41 in 41 balls) were the key batters for Dutch.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.

In the run chase of 230 runs, Bangladesh was never a threat in the game and was bundled out for 142 in 42.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh.

Paul van Meekeren (4/23) was the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor