"We have to improve as a team": Bangladesh skipper Shanto after eight-wicket loss against Australia

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : After Bangladesh conceded an eight-wicket loss against Australia in the 43rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, the Bengal Tigers skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they want to look at their previous nine games and work on the areas where they need to improve.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shanto said that they had a good start in the game but lost momentum after the two run-outs in the first inning. The stand-in skipper added that they want to improve their bowling in the middle overs.

He also added that it was disappointing since they did not play their best at the ODI World Cup 2023.

"I think the two run-outs (which changed the momentum). We got off to a good start but lost momentum because of those run-outs. If we had scored 340-350 it would have been different. Our fast bowlers bowled really well but the spinners weren't as effective in the middle overs, we want to improve our bowling in the middle overs. It's disappointing, we didn't play our best in this tournament. We will see what we can do better from now on. Mahmuduallah batted really well in this World Cup and Shakib also bowled well in a couple of games. We have to improve as a team. It is not about individual performances, we want to look at the 9 games and work on areas we need to improve," Shanto said.

Coming to the match, Towhid Hridoy (74 runs from 79 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (45 runs from 57 balls) took Bangladesh to 306 in the first inning in Pune. While Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Chasing 307 runs, Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against the Bengal Tigers. Steven Smith (63 runs from 64 balls) and David Warner (53 runs from 61 balls) played a crucial role in the game to pair up with Marsh. On the other hand, only Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up each wicket in the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor