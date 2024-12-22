"We have to improve moving forward": Windies skipper Hayley reflects on defeat to India in 1st ODI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews on Sunday reflected on her side's massive defeat to India Women in the first ODI match of the series and said that they have to improve in the upcoming days.

Smriti Mandhana's onslaught and Renuka Thakur Singh's fifer guided India Women to clinch a massive 211-run victory over West Indies Women in the first ODI match of the series at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday.

The massive victory on Tuesday, helped the Women in Blue take an early lead in the ODI series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hayley Matthews said that it was not the brand of cricket they wanted to play in the game. She accepted that her side was not consistent with the ball and on the field.

"We probably were not quite on the mark today - all three facets of the game really. Not the brand of cricket we want to play, and we have to improve moving forward. Just getting back to the training part and being hungrier in things that we do. We were not consistent with the ball and in the field. You are going to have bad days but we need to try to avoid that as much as possible and not make it a habit. We felt we could keep them to 270-280 at one point as well, and they did not get very far away," Matthews was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first against India.

Smriti Mandhana (91 runs from 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 runs from 69 balls, 4 fours) opened for India and cemented a 110-run partnership, which helped the hosts to build confidence in the inning.

India's middle order was riding on confidence. Top performances from Richa Ghosh (26 runs from 13 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and Deepti Sharma (14* runs from 12 balls, 1 four) showcased a stunning performance on the crease and propelled India Women to 314/9 in the first inning.

During the run chase, West Indies failed to form a match-winning partnership, as the visitors struggled to play in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul rattled the Caribbean batting lineup. Priya Mishra also took two wickets. While Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma picked up one wicket each in their respective spells. The fiery spells from the Indian bowlers bundled out West Indies at 103 with 23 overs remaining and helped the hosts clinch a massive 211-run triumph.

Renuka Thakur Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following her fifer on Sunday.

