"We haven't made any firm decisions": Australia head coach McDonald on Steve Smith's batting spot in Tests

Canberra [Australia], September 10 : Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said that they haven't made any firm decisions on Steve Smith's batting spot in Test cricket.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to SEN Whateley, McDonald accepted that there's plenty of speculation around Smith's batting place in the long format. He added that conversations are happening in terms of batting positions in Tests.

"That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? Whilst we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one. There's plenty of speculation around that. But in the background, I'd be lying if I said the conversation wasn't happening. There are conversations around a lot of what ifs in terms of that Test summer that is to come," McDonald was quoted by SEN Cricket as saying.

"We'll unveil everything, and we'll let (NSW coach) Greg Shipperd know what our plans are and then we'll see what he does with his New South Wales side should Steve Smith play Shield cricket," he added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

