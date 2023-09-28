"We hope India continues to play good cricket for next 45 days": Sourav Ganguly on ODI WC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 : Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is optimistic about India's chance of winning the World Cup if the Men in Blue continue to play the same "good cricket" for the next 45 days.

The cricket fever is all-time high all over the world as the World Cup is just a week away. Men in Blue are full of confidence after winning the Asia Cup and clinching a recently concluded ODI series against five-time World Champions Australia.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will enter the 2023 World Cup as the No.1 ranked ODI Team.

The former captain said this year's tournament is going to be big as the Men in Blue have been playing very well.

"This is going to be a big World Cup. The World Cup is a big tournament. India has been playing very well, so it is a matter of delight. We hope that they continue to play the same good Cricket for the next 45 days," Ganguly told the reporters.

Many batters like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are back in the form right before the prestigious tournament.

Gill has been in supreme form during India's ODI series clash against Australia, as the opener amassed a total of 178 runs for the series. After injury, Rahul and Iyer made a fine comeback and scored centuries.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return to the national side after a back injury almost a year ago, will play a crucial role for Men in Blue. His fitness and performances will be extremely key to India's World Cup chances.

Before starting their World Cup campaign, India will play two warm-up matches, the first of which will be played on Saturday against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, followed by a Netherlands clash on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India will start their WC campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

The high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

