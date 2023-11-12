"We knew it was going to be a tough tournament": Dutch skipper after Netherlands' 160-run loss against India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : After the Netherlands' 160-run defeat against India in the world cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that they knew it was going to be a tough tournament.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Edwards said that they played two good games of cricket at the extravagant tournament.

He added that they have got a lot to learn at ODI World Cup 2023, and a lot to get better before the T20 tournament next year.

Talking about the Dutch side, Edwards said that they are a very young side with a lot of young guys in the set-up. He added that they are still not sure about their upcoming fixtures.

"We played two good games of cricket and gave ourselves opportunities in other games which we'd have liked to win. A little bit tricky to say where we were compared to where we wanted to be. We were pretty confident with the style we played. We knew it was going to be a tough tournament. We've got a lot to learn, and a lot to get better before the T20 tournament next year. They showed pure class with the bat. There were periods where we bowled well, they just soaked up the pressure. They are going to be an extremely hard side to beat in this World Cup. We are a very young side, with a lot of young guys in the set-up, it is about growth for us. In terms of fixtures, not sure," Edwards said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the 'Men in Blue' successfully defended 411 runs and clinched a 160-run win against the Dutch side. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side completed nine wins in nine matches and ended the league stage on a high note. Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor