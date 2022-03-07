We know what's coming up: Sophie Devine on upcoming Women's WC clash against India

After defeating Bangladesh in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Monday, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said that her side is absolutely prepared for the upcoming clash against India.

Amy Satterthwaite's three-wicket haul and Suzie Bates' knock of 79 runs helped New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the University Oval on Monday.

The match between the two sides was curtailed to 27-overs per side after rain played spoilsport.

"It's the nature of this tournament (on losing toss), we have games coming quickly with very less turnaround time. Grateful to the ground staff for getting a game of nearly 50 overs, to Bangladesh for coming up and the umpires for getting the game on. It was easier to manipulate the field against pace, place it into pockets in the corners," said Sophie Devine in a post-match presentation.

"I was disappointed at not cashing in, it was a brilliant batting strip, as it's always been in Dunedin. The outfield was a bit slow, but Bates was so good. We know the competition is very tough, happy to pick the win here and we'll go on to play against India next, we have played them last month and know what's coming up," she added.Chasing 141, New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 36 runs inside the first seven overs. However, Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun bowled Devine (14) and this brought Amelia Kerr to the middle.

In the end, Bates and Amelia Kerr guided New Zealand to a comfortable nine-wicket win with 42 balls to spare.

Earlier, Amy Satterthwaite returned with three wickets as the White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in the allotted 27 overs. For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque top-scored with 52 runs off 63 balls.

( With inputs from ANI )

