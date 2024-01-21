"We learnt a lot from tour to India": Afghanistan's Karim Janat

By Vipul Kashyap

Dubai [UAE], January 21 : Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat said that the team learnt a lot from their recently-concluded tour to India and expressed hope that they will deliver a fine performance in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup this year to be held in West Indies and UAE.

Janat was part of the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan from January 11-17, scoring 31 runs in three innings and picking two wickets. India won the series 3-0.

"I got to learn a lot. Cricket is a sport where you learn as you play more games. India is a great T20I team and the more you play them, you learn," said Janat toin an interview.

"We had this series with India, then we have a series with Sri Lanka and Ireland. This is helping us prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup. We will rectify all the mistakes made previously and hopefully come out of the ICC T20 World Cup with a great result," he added.

In the marquee T20I tournament starting from June 1, Afghanistan is a part of Group C with New Zealand, West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. Afghanistan will start its campaign against Uganda from June 3 onwards. The Asian side will be boosted by their 50-over World Cup performance, where they recorded four wins in nine matches, with wins over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka included and almost reached the semifinals.

Talking about the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) season two, where he is part of Gulf Giants, Janat said, "This league is really good. This league is helping us because a lot of big players come here to play, they share their experiences. The atmosphere is really nice."

On the future of Afghanistan side, he said, "The more we play with good teams, our cricket will only get better. We see a good future for our team."

