"We leave Australia short of achieving our dream" says Virat Kohli after exit from T20 WC

India's star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message after the team's exit from the T20 World Cup on Friday and thanked the fans who supported the team in the mega event.

The former Indian captain expressed his disappointment after failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup but also said that the tournament gave the team some memorable moments and that the team will look to improve.

Sharing the message on Twitter, he wrote, "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on."

He thanked the fans who flocked to the stadiums to support the team and said that it's always an honour to wear the Indian jersey and represent the country.

"Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," said Virat.

The right-hander on Thursday became the first batter to complete 1,100 runs in T20 World Cups. He accomplished this landmark during India's semifinal match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against England at the Adelaide Oval.

India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, halting their campaign.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

( With inputs from ANI )

