"We make all kind of adjustments....": Manjrekar slams Rohit's move to open during MCG Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : Former Indian cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and MSK Prasad criticised skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to open following poor outings in the middle order, saying that one of the biggest issues with Indian cricket is how every attempt is made to ensure that big-time players come back into the form.

After poor outings in the series at number six, in which he scored just 19 runs in three innings, Rohit returned to his usual opening spot and this made KL Rahul, the in-form opener in this series, slide down to number three. However, Rohit's stay at the crease was short-lived as he fell to Cummins due to a poor shot.

Speaking during the commentary as quoted by Wisden, Manjrekar said, "An issue which is deeply connected with the Indian cricket culture Mark, is that....all those iconic players in India, struggling for runs, and then we go out of the way to make sure that he comes back into form."

"We make all kinds of adjustments to give the best kind of platform or opportunity for the iconic players. A situation where KL Rahul has been the best opener for both sides, the most consistent batter for India - he is being displaced from his position, batting at No.3, so that Rohit Sharma is given an opportunity to get into form."

Manjrekar said that considering the move from cricketing logic and things what are best for the team, it was not best for the team.

"KL Rahul has been so good at that position. It's not easy opening in Australia. Jaiswal and KL Rahul had a record partnership for India in Australia, but India quite happy to break that partnership to allow a big-name player to succeed,": he added.

Sanjay said that while Jaiswal and Rohit have had fine partnerships at the top, but they came on Indian pitches.

"In Australia when you have found an opener who has looked the part, pushing him down to number 3 to get a woefully out of form big-name player to open I thought was just a poor call," he added.

Fellow commentator Mark Nicholas also agreed that the Indian culture of celebrating individual stars over the game has some disadvantages.

"When they are (captains) out of form, it is what creates a problem and other players end up as the sacrificial lambs for it. It is a pity. In terms of India and celebrities, no doubt, it's amazing how the game is celebrated in India. But in many ways, it is celebrated because of its players more than because of the art of the game. The players become as big as Bollywood stars.. it is a wonderful place to be if you love cricket. To be in a country that loves cricket as much as India does is a privilege, but it is not always leading to the right decision-making," he added.

Former Indian selector MSK Prasad also said that skipper has not been "proactive".

He said on air, "We had a three-match series against New Zealand, it was pathetic. It had never happened in the history of Indian cricket that we lost three games in a row. Rohit got absolutely no runs in the series."

"He comes into the (Australia) series - he did not play the first game, Bumrah led the side really well. He comes with the backdrop of consistent failures. I feel that has got a direct impact: if he comes with some form, that has direct impact on the side. He comes after a series of failures, and that is clearly shown in the way he has led the side."

"He has not been proactive on many occasions: he had 11 overs bowled by Siraj and Bumrah on the trot when Sam [Konstas] was going hammer and tongs. He has been struggling a bit with his form and captaincy," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Boxing Day test match at MCG, Smith scored a century and had a 112-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (49 in 63 balls, with seven fours) which helped Australia end the first session at 454/7. In the second session, Smith was dismissed for 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes and Australia was bowled out for 474 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) was the top wicket-taker for India. Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) and Akash Deep (2/94) were also among the wickets. Washington Sundar got a wicket too.

During the first innings, India were cruising at 150/2 thanks to a century partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), but quick wickets from Scott Boland (2/24) reduced them to 164/5 at the end of day's play.

