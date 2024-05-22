"We need to be in our zone in final": Skipper Shreyas Iyer says KKR to give their best for 3rd title

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Over the moon after leading his team to the IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer said his charges capitalised on maximising the opportunities and shared that his team have been true to their work ethics and not taking things lightly.

Shreyas said that they must give it their all and be in the zone for the summit clash in Chennai.

Riding on a combination of Mitchell Starc's red-hot scorching spell, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer's belligerent fifties, KKR secured their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 summit clash after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8-wicket in a lopsided Qualifier 1 contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a dominating performance by KKR, whose bowlers did well to restrict a dangerous SRH batting line-up to 159. The KKR batters then sailed through the chase and secured their fourth appearance in the final, their first since 2021.

The Kolkata skipper said that he was elated by the performance and added that the way his team stood up for each other was pleasing to see.

"Elated by the performance, the responsibility was important, and we stood for each other, extremely happy with the performances. The rejuvenation was important for us. When you travel so much. It's important to stay in the present," Shreyas said in a post-match presentation.

Shreyas indicated that the discussion's main point was to seize the moment and live in the now, adding that the bowlers' mindset and strategy was to search for wickets. The 29-year-old also revealed that the men on his team have not been taking anything lightly and have remained committed to their work ideals.

"Today was the day we had to maximise, we did it and that's what we thrive on. I think the way every bowler stood up to this occasion, the way they came in and took wickets, was imperative. The attitude and approach of all bowlers was to take wickets and they did. When you have a variety in the bowling line-up, it's mesmerising. They have been true in terms of their work ethics, hopefully, we keep performing," he added.

Shreyas claimed that the opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's knock in the Powerplay had a significant impact and now they return and savour the moment.

Gurbaz, playing his first match of the tournament, wasted no time in making an impression. He hit the second ball of the innings for four however T Natarajan was brought in for the fourth over and he gave SRH their first breakthrough as the opener tried going over cover but was caught for 23.

The KKR skipper also talked about his unbeaten 97-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer, citing that he can understand Tamil but not speak it.

"It was Gurbaz's first game and he gave an impactful start. We had to make sure we carried forward the same run rate. I don't know Tamil, I understand. Venky speaks in Tamil, I reply in hindi," said the KKR captain.

Talking about the final the captain said that they must give it their all and be in the zone for the final.

"We need to be in our zone in the final and make sure we give our best," he added.

While KKR prepare for the title clash, SRH have another opportunity to get there as they will face off against the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

