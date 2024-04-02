"We never give up": Hardik Pandya after MI's third consecutive loss in IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : After losing three consecutive matches at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya said that they will continue fighting in the T20 tournament.

In MI's previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Pandya scored the highest for Mumbai with 34 off 21 deliveries, while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls, taking MI to 125/9 after Rajasthan bowlers absolutely bossed Mumbai batters in their homecoming match on Monday.

Pandya took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that the Mumbai-based franchise will not give up in the ongoing season of IPL.

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Pandya wrote on X.

Summarizing the match, after winning the toss, RR opted to bowl first. Trent Boult (3/22) destroyed the MI top-order in the powerplay, reducing them to 20/4. A 56-run partnership between skipper Hardik Pandya (34 in 21 balls, with six fours) and Tilak Varma (32 in 29 balls, with two sixes) brought some order into the innings briefly before MI experienced a collapse again to end at 125/9 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Nandre Burger (2/32) bowled well for RR and rocked the MI batting line-up with regular wickets, never giving them a chance to breathe.

In the run chase, RR lost openers Jos Buttler (13), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) while skipper Sanju Samson could make only 12 in 10 balls. Reduced to 48/3, they were in a tricky situation. But Riyan Parag once again performed a brilliant rescue act, scoring 54* in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take his side to a six-wicket win with 27 balls left.

Akash Madhwal (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Following the win, the Rajasthan-based franchise stand at the top place of the standings with six points at a net run rate of +1.249. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's side are at the bottom of the table and are yet to score points.

