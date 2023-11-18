"We never take the opposition lightly," says Sadhguru ahead World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sadhguru asked never to take the opposition lightly.

While speaking in a video, Sadhguru praised the 'Men in Blue' and said that they have taken the game to a different level by winning all their 10 matches at the ongoing ODI World Cup.

He added that Rohit Sharma's side would bring much pride and joy to the whole country.

While concluding, he sent his best wishes and blessings to the players of the team. Sadhguru also confirmed that he will be attending the final game of the tournament in Ahmedabad.

"What a spectacular run our Team Bharat, they have taken the game to the next level. 10 of 10 unheard of. Such exemplary captaincy and spectacular performances by individual players. In many ways a formidable team, they should not have to worry about the finals. We never take the opposition lightly no matter who they are, our concern is how they play the game, and I am sure our boys will do that and bring much pride and joy to the entire country. Just hit the ball and knock down the wickets rest will happen. My best wishes and blessings to everyone on the team. In Ahmedabad, I am there with you watching the match, let's make it happen," Sadhguru said.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

