“We Owe It To Jay Bhai”: Loyalty to BCCI Behind UAE’s Refusal to Host Remaining PSL 2025 Matches

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been officially postponed following heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the suspension of the tournament just hours after indicating that the remaining matches would be relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).While the PCB’s official statement cited security concerns, particularly worsening conditions along the Line of Control (LoC), sources suggest a deeper reason behind the decision. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) declined the PCB’s request to host the remainder of the PSL in Dubai — a move reportedly influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The UAE has historically enjoyed strong cricketing ties with India, having hosted half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons on two occasions, along with the 2021 T20 World Cup. These relations appear to have factored into the ECB’s stance on the PSL.

“We owe it to the BCCI and Jay Bhai,” Cricbuzz quoted an ECB official as saying, in reference to BCCI secretary and ICC chairman Jay Shah. Another ECB official added further weight to the UAE’s decision: “When soldiers are dying at the border, we cannot keep quiet.” On May 9, the PCB cited the “worsening situation between India and Pakistan” as the basis for postponing the final eight matches of the league. The statement detailed incidents of increased hostilities, including the incursion of 78 drones and the firing of surface-to-surface missiles. "The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," the board announced.

The PCB also acknowledged growing concern among players and their families regarding safety, which contributed to the decision."We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home," the statement concluded. As the regional conflict continues to escalate, the fate of the 2025 PSL season remains uncertain, with no rescheduled dates or alternative venues confirmed.