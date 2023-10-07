"We played more white ball cricket in India than Australia in last 10 years": Cummins ahead of India clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7 : Ahead of their campaign opener of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against India, Australian captain Pat Cummins said on Saturday they have played more white ball cricket in India as compared to their own country.

During the pre-match press conference, Cummins said his team was confident about playing against the hosts, adding that his team knows the conditions well.

"We have played more white ball cricket in India than Australia in the last 10 years. We know the condition very well. The positive thing is that we have played some really good cricket against India in the last few years......We cannot take credit for the World Cup win of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s," he added.

The Australian skipper also talked about his first World Cup as captain saying that the most exciting aspect of the World Cup is the journey of a couple of months.

"The most exciting thing about the World Cup is that it feels like a campaign. It is a journey to try to make a couple of months special. This is my first as a captain, it is really special," Cummins said.

"The home crowd will be noisy and one-sided which is nothing new. It is always tough to play with the team-at-home crowd as fans will be cheering for them," he added.

Cummins also shared an update on Marcus Stoinis' fitness saying it was "touch and go". The final decision would be announced at the toss, he informed.

On the Australian all-rounders, Cummins stated, "All-rounder is a luxury in one-day cricket. We feel blessed to have people like Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis on the side."

Australia will face India in their World Cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

