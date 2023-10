We played to our strengths: England's Capsey after guiding her team to T20I series victory

London [UK], July 9 : Alice Capsey's explosive knock of 46 off 23 powered England to a T20I series win by 2-1 against Australia on Saturday.

After the blistering innings, "Player of the Match' Capsey said that they were able to put pressure on the opponent by playing to their own strengths.

"It's been unbelievable. To have my family here was amazing. We played to our strengths and put them under pressure. The backing I got from the start. The way I play, sometimes it will come off, and sometimes it won't. I've been working hard in the nets," Capsey said in the post-match presentation.

England won the third T20I match to seal the series by five wickets at Lord's.

Australia leads the multi-format series by 6-4. By winning the one-off Test (four points) and first T20I (two points), Australia gained a lead of 6-0 over the hosts. England bounced back with wins in two T20Is, to get four points to their name. England has won the T20I series 2-1.

England has three ODIs left to play, which will start from Wednesday onwards. It would be important for England to win all three ODIs if they want to win the Ashes.

Coming to the match, England put Australia to bat and visitors posted 155/7 on the board. Ellyse Perry (34 in 25 balls, three fours and a six), Ashleigh Gardner (32 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Beth Mooney (32 in 27 balls with five fours) played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Chasing 156, England lost six overs to rain and revised target was 119. Danielle Wyatt (26 in 15 balls with five fours) and Nat-Sciver (25 in 25 balls with two fours) laid a platform for young all-rounder Alice Capsey to go off with her bat in the end. She scored 46 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. England won the match by five wickets.

Megan Schutt (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Capsey won the 'Player of the Match' award for her quickfire knock.

Danielle won the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 109 runs in three games, which also included a knock of 76 runs in 46 balls in 2nd T20I.

