"We probably had one bad day," says Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy said that they had just one bad day during the Test match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Aussies lost the Test match against India by eight wickets in Mumbai on Sunday.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Healy accepted that it was not easy to win in Mumbai.

She added that apart from one day they displayed a quality performance against the hosts.

The Aussie skipper also showed interest in playing cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium.

"What an amazing experience to come here and play Test cricket. Not easy to win over here, we found that out. We'd love to play a couple more to make it really interesting. We probably had one bad day - the first day and the rest of the time we showed a lot of fight. Proud of our effort," Healy said.

She praised her teammates and said that they adapted well in the four days of the Test.

"It's our first opportunity to play red-ball cricket over here. We are learning on our feet out here. The way that the girls continued to adapt throughout the four days, was super impressive. Fair play to the Indian side, they did an amazing job continuing to put pressure on us in particular with the bat. Ultimately put too many runs on us," she added.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that one team got to perform well in all the days of a Test match then only they can clinch a win.

"Winning the toss, batting and then getting bowled out on that first day and then probably leaking too many in the afternoon put us on the back foot a little bit. If we had nudged over 300, it would have probably been a different prospect. That's the beauty of the game, you got execute right through the four days and we weren't able to do that," she added.

She further added that her teammates are looking forward to the rest of the six matches of the series.

India Women will play three ODI and T20I series in the upcoming days.

"We can take some confidence out of the conditions out here at Wankhede. We haven't played a lot of cricket here. The opportunity to play a practice game and then a four-day Test puts us in good stead leading into the white-ball. Still, six games left in this series. The girls have really enjoyed the last four days," she concluded.

