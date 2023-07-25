We respect some opinions and some we don't: Andrew McDonald dismisses Pat Cummins captaincy resignation talk

Manchester [UK], July 25 : Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has quelled rumours of skipper Pat Cummins stepping down as the Test captain following his side's performance in the fourth Ashes test against England at Old Trafford.

The entire final day of the fourth Test was lost due to rain in Manchester on Sunday and the drawn match ensured Australia holds on to their 2-1 series lead and will retain the Ashes yet again regardless of the outcome in the fifth Test of an enthralling series at The Oval that starts on Thursday.

While McDonald concurs that there are many valid criticisms of Australia's worst game of the tour, particularly in terms of tactical and performance flaws, they took exception to former Victoria wicketkeeper Darren Berry's social media prediction that Cummins would retire after the series.

“I was across those comments from Darren. They were most interesting. What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms," Sydney Morning Herald quoted McDonald as saying.

“If we’re living and dying in the world of tactics only, then I think it’s fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented. But to go as far as suggesting that the captain resign post-series I think is a bit far-fetched. There are opinions that we respect and opinions that we don’t," he added.

However, Australia is aware that they must adjust their strategy for Thursday's final Test at The Oval if they want to win or tie and win their first series in England in 22 years.

In Manchester, they too frequently went short and straight to Zak Crawley, who smashed 189 off only 181 balls, and numerous chances created outside off stump for the opener went begging.

Although McDonald acknowledged that his team's game plan had fallen apart with the ball, he insisted that Australia had been the superior team in the first four Tests and would not enter The Oval without a strategy of attack.

"We'll revisit those plans and the way that we go about it and the personnel that we pick to execute those plans. It was a disappointing three days or so. We're not going to shy away from that. We own it," McDonald said.

