"We see him as a long-term option": Pat Cummins backs Cameron Green for No. 3 spot in test

New Delhi [India] June 25 : Ahead of the first test in Barbados from Wednesday, against West Indies, Australia skipper Pat Cummins spoke on the number 3 batting position in the test squad.

Aussie skipper felt Cameron Green is a long-term option for no. 3 slot, and he has been hitting the ball really well. West Indies and Australia have announced that they are playing XIs for the opening Test in Barbados.

"I always like to not have too many moving parts. We see that [Green at No. 3] as a long-term option. I think going into last week, he's hitting the ball really well, he's moving really well. He had a Test match where it obviously didn't go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We're really happy with where his game's placed and I dare say we'll get a decent run of No. 3," Pat Cummins said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

While speaking on Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne's not being included in the squad for the West Indies tour, Cummins said Labuschagne, at his best, is well and truly an international-standard Test batter, but he has to fight his way back into the team.

"I think him at his best is a well and truly an international standard Test batter. If there's an opening, we could see him fighting his way back into the Test team at some point. Obviously the focus now is giving a couple of other guys a go. He's had a pretty good run and obviously didn't make the most of it as well as he would like, so [we are] offering that opportunity to the next couple of guys," Cummins added.

Labuschagne has finally run out of time and been dropped from the squad. Considering his silent outings with the bat and a Test century drought in Tests, Labuschagne was promoted to the opening slot in the WTC final against South Africa.

During his outing in the WTC final at Lord's, which was the last act of faith from selectors, Labuschagne returned with scores of 17 and 22, continuing with his elongated lean patch in Test format, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor