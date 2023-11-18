"We should not take any team lightly": Shami's childhood coach ahead of World Cup final

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 : Ahead of the World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, India pacer Mohammed Shami's childhood coach Badaruddin Siddiqui said that the 'Men in Blue' should not take any team lightly.

Badaruddin Siddiqui toldthat the 'Men in Blue' have performed well in the tournament so far and should continue their form.

"Team India has performed well so far, we would want it to play well in the final match tomorrow. We will win the match...The Australian team is also good...We should not take any team lightly but the way our team is performing, if they perform in the same way, we'll win," Shami's childhood coach said.

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

