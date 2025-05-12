"We should respect his decision...": BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Virat's Test retirement

New Delhi [India], May 12 : After Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed the star batter for his contribution in the longest format, saying that while they do not feel good about him leaving, the board respects his personal decision.

In a massive development ahead of the England tour of five matches, which will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests after 14 years, marking an end to a brilliant career spanning 14 years and 123 Tests.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "The contribution of Virat Kohli for Test Cricket and India has been great. Any amount of praise is less. We are not feeling good that he has retired from Test Cricket. But it is his individual decision, and BCCI never puts pressure on a player for retirement. We should respect his decision. He must have thought about something before arriving to it. We will surely miss him in Test cricket as he is such a great batter."

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 and 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some notable weaknesses in the format, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners.

He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a shocking average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad.

Virat's career has been about overcoming several setbacks and taking Indian cricket to new highs.

Be it smashing a peak Australian attack led by Mitchell Johnson for 692 runs including four centuries during Australia tour in 2014-15 and announcing himself as the new captain, guiding India to ICC World Test Championship maces, having a dream-like, redemption tour to England in 2018 worth 593 runs and five fifty plus scores after managing just 134 runs in 10 innings during his last time in UK or braving world-class bowling attacks in Centurion, Melbourne, Perth, Edgbaston and at his own home with some world-class knocks, the 36-year-old has given fans tonnes of memories to replay and cherish forever.

