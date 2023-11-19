"We stand with you today and always": PM Modi's message for Team India after heartbreaking WC defeat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 : After India suffered defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rohit Sharma-led side's determination through their "noteworthy" campaign and said that they have brought immense pride to the nation.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 WC India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

Prime Minister commended Team India's talent and commitment, stating that they have brought enormous pride to the country.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM posted on X.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Australia on a "magnificent" World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," PM said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed India's performance in the marquee event and said team's resilience shines brighter than any scoreboard.

"Defeat stings, but our team's resilience shines brighter than any scoreboard. Today, at the World Cup, we fought valiantly till the last ball, showcasing grit, skill, and unwavering determination. Though the victory eluded us this time, our players battled with hearts of lions, proving that true champions rise, no matter the outcome. We stand tall, proud of our team's spirit and sportsmanship. This loss isn't an end; it's a chapter in our journey of perseverance. Heads held high, we march on. Our love and support forever with our Champions," Thakur posted on X.

