Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Delhi Capitals (DC) put up a spirited all-round performance but fell short by four runs against Gujarat Giants (GG) in their second fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday, as per a release.

Chasing a mammoth target of 210, Delhi Capitals ended on 205 for 5 in their 20 overs, staying in contention until the final delivery. The chase was anchored by Lizelle Lee's 86 off 54 balls and a rapid 77 off 38 deliveries from Laura Wolvaardt. Earlier, DC's bowling effort was headlined by pacer Nandni Sharma, who returned outstanding figures of 5 for 33. Playing only her second WPL match, Nandni became the first Indian uncapped player to claim a hat-trick and the first Indian to register a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League, striking four times in the final over.

Reflecting on the close contest, Delhi Capitals pacer Nandni Sharma said, "We stayed in the contest till the very end. Everyone gave their best and we were very close. These things happen in cricket, but the way the team fought was very positive," as quoted from a release.

Acknowledging the backing from skipper Jemimah Rodrigues on the field, she added, "Jemi kept telling me to do my best. She was guiding me ball by ball and that helped me a lot, and it allowed me to stay calm."

Speaking about the guidance she has received from experienced players within the setup, Nandni said, "Marizanne Kapp has helped me a lot. She talks to me about the pitch, situations and what length to bowl. Having someone with that experience guiding you makes things much easier."

Speaking about her journey and how she developed her bowling, Nandni said, "My elder brother used to play cricket and go to the academy every day, and that's how I started. I joined when I was eight years old, but I was very young and didn't get many opportunities initially. I left for some time, but after six months I started again. I practised with a coach who taught me a lot, especially about bowling bouncers. After the lockdown, I changed my coach and started playing with boys. They used to pick the ball very easily, so I realised I needed to improve my pace and work on variations. For the last one year, I have been practising mostly with my parents and my brother, and they have given me a lot of time and support."

Highlighting the learnings she has gained at this level, the young pacer added,"At this level, batters will hit good balls as well, so you have to stay calm and focus on execution. I have learned to bowl according to the batter and the situation, and every match gives you something new to learn."

Emphasising the platform provided by the WPL for young fast bowlers, Nandni said, "This tournament gives young players a chance to express themselves. There will be tough phases, injuries and times when things don't go your way, but you have to fight through that and never give up."

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by JSW and GMR, and they will next face UP Warriorz in their upcoming Women's Premier League 2026 fixture on Wednesday, January 14, as they look to build on the positives garnered from the tournament so far.

