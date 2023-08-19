"We talked to Nitish Rana...": DDCA Joint Secretary on batter leaving Delhi team 

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Following the decision of former Delhi T20 skipper Nitish Rana and batter Dhruv Shorey to leave Delhi, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said that they have talked to Rana, however, the decision will be his to play for Delhi or not.

Manchanda also said that Shorey has joined Vidarbha side and signed a deal with them.

Nitish and Delhi's leading run-getter in the last Ranji season, Dhruv have applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the DDCA to play for other states during the upcoming domestic season.

"Dhruv Shorey has joined Vidarbha, we talked to him, but he has already signed the contract. We have also talked to Nitish Rana. Now, he'll take the decision whether he would serve Delhi or not. We would want our senior player to play with us," said Rajan Manchanda on Indian cricketer Nitish Rana.

Delhi could not qualify for the Ranji knockouts last season despite Shorey ending with 859 runs. He was the fourth on the list of the highest run-getters after Mayank Agarwal (990), Arpit Vasavada (907) and Anushtup Majumdar (867).

Nitish is also a well-accomplished all format batter for Delhi, scoring 2,907 runs in 44 first-class matches at an average of almost 40 with six tons and 11 fifties, 2,209 List-A runs in 71 matches at an average of 38.75 with three hundreds and 14 fifties and 4,275 T20 runs in 175 matches at an average just above 29 with one century and 28 fifties.

Himmat Singh, the middle-order batter, is likely to take over the captaincy and Abhay Sharma is unlikely to continue as head coach.

