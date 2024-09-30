"We thought it was chaseable for sure": Proteas skipper on defeat against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 : After conceding a disappointing 10-run defeat against Ireland in the second T20I match, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that they thought of chasing the given target in the second inning.

Aiden Markram displayed a disappointing performance while batting during the run chase, he scored eight runs from five balls at a strike rate of 160.00. His knock came to an end after Matthew Humphreys dismissed him in the 14th over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Markram said that they need to reflect on an individual point of view to improve in the upcoming days. He also hailed the Irish bowlers and said that they bowled well.

"We thought it was chaseable for sure, both with bat and ball, small moments, it comes down to the small moments. It will be pretty much each to their own, you never really stop learning, we can reflect on an individual point of view as to how we can improve and win games for South Africa. Probably close to the end, lost wickets and they bowled well with good plans and executed well," Markram said after the end of the match.

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening pair of skipper Paul Stirling (52 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and opener Adair (100 in 58 balls, with five fours and nine sixes) put on 137 runs for the first wicket and scored the majority of the runs by themselves, taking the team to 195/6 in their 20 overs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/51) was the top bowler for SA. Patrick Kruger, Lizaad Williams, and Lungi Ngidi got a scalp each.

In the run-chase, the opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (36 in 22 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Reeza Hendricks went all guns blazing with a 50-run stand for the first wicket. It was followed by 71-run stand for second wicket between Hendricks (51 in 32 balls, with six fours and a six) and Matthew Breetzke (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes). But after dismissal of these batters, Proteas experienced an unfortunate batting collapse and ended at 185/9 in their 20 overs, just 10 runs short of a win.

Mark Adair (4/31) and Graham Hume (3/25) were the top bowlers for Ireland.

Ross was given the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards for scoring 118 runs in two matches.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor