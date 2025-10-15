"We threw him into a deep sea - this was his toughest test": Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill's leadership

New Delhi [India], October 15 : After the completion of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed details of his first conversation with Shubman Gill after the young batter was handed the Test captaincy, saying he told Gill that he was being "thrown into a deep sea" and that this would be the biggest test of his leadership.

The Test captaincy baton was passed down to Gill by the management after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the format with a brief note. After his promotion, Gill took the first steps towards following in the footsteps of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The stakes ran past the roof with his first assignment, which was in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Speaking to JioStar, Gambhir recalled that Gill's composure under pressure during the tour was far more significant than the runs he scored, marking the true beginning of his leadership journey.

"I vividly remember that first conversation with Gill as captain. We told him bluntly that we had thrown him into a deep sea - either he would drown or become a world-class swimmer. Those 750 runs in England? They didn't matter so much to me; whether he scored them on the next tour or this one, it was the way he handled himself under pressure that mattered most. Leading a young team against a quality England side, I think Gill faced the toughest test of his captaincy. Regardless of how long he leadswhether two months or ten yearsthis was a defining challenge," Gambhir said.

The head coach further revealed that following India's win in the Oval Test, he told Gill that the hardest part of his transition was over.

"After the Oval Test, which we won, I told him he had passed his most difficult testthat the transition was complete and things would now become smoother. I sincerely hope it is so, because he truly deserves it. Many unfair things have been said about him, but I believe we often judge players on potential and expectationssuch as a 24- or 25-year-old achieving a 50-plus Test average and scoring everywhere. That takes time, and he had the potential to do so. I wasn't shocked he made 700-750 runs, but I was more impressed with his leadership. Throughout those 25 days of intense cricket, I never saw even a flicker of frustration or pressure on his face. He led with a smile, under immense pressure, and he truly deserves every bit of success now and in the futurebecause everyone involved in that journey deserves it," he added.

Under Gill's captaincy, India displayed remarkable resilience, securing a 2-2 series draw in England. The young captain's exceptional form with the bat earned him the Player of the Series award after he scored 754 runs in five Tests at an average of 75.40, including four centuries.

Back home, Gill continued his fine form and led from the front, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in the Test series against the West Indies with 192 runs, as India completed a 2-0 clean sweep.

Gill was passed the ODI captaincy from Rohit, India's first significant step towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The selectors wanted Gill to have enough time to settle into his role before the showpiece event. Gill's first task will be leading India in three ODIs in Australia, scheduled to commence on Sunday in Perth.

