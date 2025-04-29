We want him to play for India, bring glory: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's uncle and childhood coach express delight

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], April 29 : Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's uncle Rajiv Kumar believes the 14-year-old will achieve more success in cricket. His childhood coach, Brajesh Jha, wants the young southpaw to play for India and bring glory to the nation following his memorable exploits against the Gujarat Titans in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Pink City marvelled at the fireworks produced by the bat of a 14-year-old southpaw at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in a high-scoring run-fest against the Titans, which ended with an 8-wicket victory for the Royals.

He walloped to the three-digit mark in a mere 35 deliveries, the fastest by an Indian in the cash-rich league's history and overall the second-quickest after 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against Pune Warriors in 2013.

"It is a matter of joy for us that a child from our city has made his name shine. He scored a good century and will bat even better in the future. We want him to play for India and bring glory to the country," Brajesh told ANI.

At 14, Suryavanshi exhibited his knack for proving himself against the top stars during his blistering display against GT's experienced bowling unit. He began his onslaught by flaunting his boundary-hitting nerve against Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma, who share 141 Tests between them.

He continued to enchant the spectators by cutting through Rashid Khan's spin webs and eventually breaking the backbone of GT's hopes of defending their daunting target. The boy wonder, who hails from Bihar, flexed his six-hitting prowess by clearing the boundary rope a staggering 11 times.

"What he has done in the history of IPL is very great and amazing, and it is a matter of great pride and respect for this region and the people of Bihar. He will achieve more success in cricket. It is a matter of great pride and honour for us," said Vaibhav's uncle, Rajiv Kumar Suryavanshi.

