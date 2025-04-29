We want to improve on talent identification: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has said that the team needs to get better at identifying and nurturing young talent.

CSK, struggling at the last spot with two wins in nine games, will be welcoming PBKS at their home venue of Chepauk on Wednesday. PBKS is at fifth spot with five wins. Once known for reviving the IPL careers of Shivam Dube, Shane Watson, and Ajinkya Rahane, CSK is struggling to survive and has long-term superstars MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. The introduction of youngsters like Sheikh Rasheed, Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre has not changed much either in recent games as the team has failed to deliver all-round performances.

"I think it is one area that we have really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things," Hussey said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we have seen them, we have had eyes on them. I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff. But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on," he added.

Wednesday's match will feature four uncapped Indian batters opening the innings for the first time with CSK using Mhatre and Rasheed, while PBKS will use Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. CSK have blooded the new opening pair and put Brevis in the team after match simulation training at the high-performance academy on Chennai's outskirts.

"If we can play some practice games, see them [youngsters] under pressure, we can make more informed decisions about the talent that we are looking at moving forward. So, it is certainly one area that I think they are putting a lot of time and effort into to make sure that we get the right talent moving forward," said Hussey.

"They are very important decisions. There is so much talent in this country, and it is about picking the right ones. We are still going to make mistakes, no question. But if we can make more informed decisions, then I think that will help the franchise moving forward," he added.

Hussey believes that work put up in this aspect of talent identification and nurturing, right now could benefit CSK in the future, if not now immediately.

"Yeah, even in situations like this [playoff hopes fading], as a coaching group, we are looking for ways that we can do things better as well. And it's a magnificent facility, that high-performance centre. It is a fantastic resource for us, so we should use it. And to be able to put players into situations in practice games that is closer to the match. I mean, we can bat in the nets, and that is fine, but to expose them in a match situation at practice is closer to what they are going to experience in a match," he said.

Hussey said that CSK management will be in touch with rookie players and will be monitoring their progress in their leagues and domestic games so that they can get better by IPL 2026. Mhatre had fine starts in both games with quick 30s while other than a quick 27 in 19 in his debut game, Rasheed has not been able to do well. Brevis did well on his CSK debut against SRH, scoring 42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes.

"Shaik Rasheed is a good example [of a young player coming through the ranks]," Hussey said.

"We have had him with us now for, well, at least a couple of seasons, and he is a beautiful player. However, you are right; we need to find out how he can cope under pressure. So, yes, he has got his opportunity now, and, you know, he is handling it well at the moment. Like, obviously, he'll want to get some more runs towards the back end of the season. But he certainly has the skill and the talent to be able to do it."

"We will keep a close eye on them when they are playing their domestic stuff as well and keep working with them. It is not just working with them for this two-and-a-half months, it is still communicating and working with them throughout the rest of the year as well, and seeing how they're going, particularly in those pressure situations, seeing what their mentality is like," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor