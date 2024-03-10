"We want to move forward by taking everyone together": RCA acting chief Dhananjay Khimsar

New Delhi [India], March 10 : The Acting President of Rajasthan Cricket Association, Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, said that he wanted to move forward by taking everyone together and suggestions would be welcomed from previous RCA chief Vaibhav Gehlot who held the position for three years.

"I want to move forward positively so that this can be a new sunrise for cricket. Vaibhav Gehlot has held this post for 3 years so he is experienced...if he gives any suggestions positively, we will take it seriously. We want to move forward by taking everyone together..." Dhananjay told the media on Sunday.

Earlier, Vaibhav Gehlot announced his resignation from his post as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Monday, accusing the current government of acting against him with a "malicious intent". Dhananjay replaced him as the President.

Gehlot took to X (formerly Twitter) and released a statement announcing his resignation.

Gehlot, who is also a Congress leader, said he started working as the president of RCA in 2019 and made efforts to uplift cricket in the state.

"In the year 2019, I started working as the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). Everyone knows what was the situation in RCA during the tenure of the previous BJP government before Shri CP Joshi became the RCA President in 2017 and what was the plight of cricket in Rajasthan. BCCI even banned RCA due to which neither cricket matches could be held here nor the Rajasthan cricket team could participate in any tournament. After Shri CP Joshi, I got the opportunity to work on this post and he acted as a mentor and guided us. My objective was to promote cricket in Rajasthan and connect more and more youth with this game," said Gehlot.

