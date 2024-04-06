"We wanted to attack in the first ten over": Markram on SRH's 6-wicket win over CSK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Aiden Markram said that they planned to attack more while batting during their 6-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The former SRH skipper scored 50 runs from 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.89. He slammed 4 fours and an overhead boundary during his time on the crease.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run rate.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Markram said that the six-wicket win over the Chennai-based franchise was not equivalent to their victory against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Proteas batter added that he doesn't want to think about his fiery knock in the future.

"Not too bad, not equivalent what it was against Mumbai, as the ball got softer and older, it wasn't easy, we saw it when we bowled. When we batted, we wanted to attack in the first ten overs and then take it from there. Not too much to be honest, I don't want to think too much, see ball and hit ball. I think when you get on tricky wickets, you have to still value the batter who is in. On good wickets, you are allowed to play freely and that is where the Impact player rule comes in handy," Markram said.

Recapping the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

