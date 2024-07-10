"We were all inspired by you...": Sachin Tendulkar pens special birthday wish for Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday wishes to compatriot and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who turned 75 on Wednesday, saying that he served as an inspiration to the future generations of Indian cricket and it owes a lot to him for his services.

Gavaskar, one of the best Test batters produced by India, turned 75 on Wednesday. Tendulkar hailed Gavaskar as one of his heroes and for becoming "younger and energetic" day by day and still being involved passionately with cricket.

Taking to X, Sachin wrote about his idol and "one of his special batting heroes", "My special wishes to one of my special batting heroes, Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. You've crossed 75 years, my prayers for a long and healthy life. The more batters spend time at the crease, the more free-flowing they become. You are no different. You are becoming younger and more energetic by the day! To see you being as involved and as enthusiastic today about cricket, reflects how much you love the game. When an opener sets a good foundation, it becomes easy for rest of the batting order. We all were inspired by you, and in turn were able to inspire the next generation. Indian cricket owes a lot for your services, may you continue being involved with our beautiful game. Happy birthday and I'll see you soon!".

Gavaskar, also known as the 'Little Master' made his international debut for India in 1971 and went on to represent India till 1987. He was the best Test batter of his era, scoring 10,122 runs in 125 matches at an average of 51.12, with 34 centuries and 45 fifties and best score of 236*. He was the first-ever Test player to have hit 10,000 runs in the format.

The star batter also holds the record for most runs in a Test series as a debutant, scoring 774 runs against West Indies in a four-Test series at an average of 154.80, with four centuries and three fifties. Gavaskar has incredible statistics against West Indies, scoring 2,749 runs in 27 Tests and 48 innings at an average of 65.45, with 13 centuries and seven fifties. His best score was 236*.

Several of his historic and heroic innings in cricket's longest and, arguably, the toughest format, came between 1971 and 1987. Through his many memorable knocks, which came on some of the least hospitable surfaces, got him among the pantheon of legends.

A distinguished member of India's maiden World Cup-winning squad of 1983, Gahaskar once held the record for scoring the most centuries in Tests. He was also the member of the Team India which won the first Asia Cup in 1984 and the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

Not counting wicketkeepers, he was the first Indian fielder to have achieved the milestone of a century of catches in Test cricket. For the record, he took an incredible 108 catches in his Test career.

