"We were all tense, freaking out": Rohit Sharma reveals the tense moments during the final overs of the match

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shared the gripping details of T20 World Cup final against South Africa where 30 runs were needed off 30 balls on the Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2.

Reflecting on the high-pressure situation, he said, "They had wickets in plenty and a settled batter on the field. We were all tense, freaking out. But at that moment, a captain has to show a strong front for the whole team, signaling that there is no need to panic."

Sharma recounted the unpredictable nature of the pitch, noting, "Anything could have happened on that wicket. When we were batting, we lost wickets, then made a partnership, and later lost wickets again. We expected the same could happen to them as their batting lineup ended at the seventh position. We had to take a wicket at any cost since Klaasen and Miller were playing."

One of the key turning points, according to Sharma, was Rishabh Pant's strategic move to break the opposition's momentum.

"No one knows this, but before those 30 runs in 30 balls, Rishabh Pant used his intelligence to cause a break. He got some taping done on his knee and slowed down the game. At that time, the batter wants the balls to be bowled quickly, and we had to break that rhythm. I was setting the field and talking to bowlers when I saw Pant had fallen. The physio was taping him, and Klaasen was waiting for the game to start. I am not saying this could be the reason entirely but surely one of them," Rohit added.

Sharma continued, "Then in that over, Hardik took Klaasen's wicket, and the pressure started building up on them. We all gathered and said some things to their batters, which I can't say here, but it was essential to do it. We wanted to win the match at any cost, and one or two fines would have been fine. I told the boys to say whatever they wanted to openly, and we would deal with umpires and referees later."

Sharma shared that they were stranded on the island, "We were stuck on the island due to a hurricane. The boys took the trophy to their rooms for 15 minutes. They clicked pictures with it. It was important for all of us. We all know how long the country was waiting for the trophy. I am happy for the entire nation."

Shivam Dube, another member of the World Cup winning team also shared his emotional journey, saying, "I was happy I could make my dad proud. Whatever I have achieved so far, he has put in a lot of hard work for it. I wanted to leave for home. When I reached Bombay, I hugged him and truly felt I had achieved something."

India won its T20 World Cup after seventeen years.

The iconic Kensington Oval was the stage for this dramatic final where India faced off against South Africa. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions.Sharma led from the front both as a captain and a batter. His strategic decisions and crucial knocks were instrumental in guiding India to their T20 World Cup victory after seventeen years.

Rohit also ended the tournament with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 and scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, who were once riding on the high of a 27-ball 52 by Klaasen, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

