"We were clinical": WI skipper Shai Hope on win against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], December 11 : Following the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI match, West Indies skipper Shai Hope said that the Caribbeans were clinical in the game.

A four-wicket haul from Jayden Seales and a blitz half-century from opener Brandon King helped West Indies clinch a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI match at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday night. With this win, West Indies has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Speaking after the match, Hope revealed that he asked the Caribbean bowlers to pick wickets in the powerplay. The skipper also hoped that they would seal a 3-0 series win over Bangladesh.

"Very pleased. Asked guys to get powerplay wickets which they did. Great to see Jayden did well. We always analyse our games, and it's great to see the bowlers bounce back the way they did. Gotta tick boxes and keep improving. We were clinical. We've been struggling to win series at hope, hope to finish 3-0 now. Debutant bowled well. He got an edge early. Great to see him in international cricket. Happy to see him out at the park. Every game is important, we're trying to earn points and get up on the ladder to ensure we make the next ODI World Cup," Hope was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan (46 runs from 33 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) was the only Bangladesh batter who managed to score runs in the top order. Hasan played at a strike rate of 139.39 and added a few crucial runs on the board.

In the middle order, Mahmudullah (62 runs from 92 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (45 runs from 62 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) cruised Bangladesh to a total of 227 runs with five overs left.

Bangladesh batters had to bow down in front of Jayden Seales's four-wicket haul.

During the run chase, Brandon King (82 runs from 76 balls, 8 fours and 3 sixes) and Evin Lewis (49 runs from 62 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 109-run partnership which made the job easy for the hosts.

In the end, skipper Shai Hope (17 runs from 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) stayed unbeaten on the crease and added the winning runs on the board and helped the hosts clinch a seven-wicket victory with 79 balls remaining.

