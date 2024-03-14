"We were determined to win this time": Mumbai spinner Tanush after Ranji win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Mumbai spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian said that the team's failure to qualify for Ranji Trophy knockouts last year by just one run made them more determined to lift the title this year.

Mumbai clinched their 42nd Ranji Trophy title following their 169-run victory over Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Kotian bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' award. In 10 matches, he took 29 wickets at an average of 16.96 and a strike rate of 34.96, with the best figures of 5/58.

He contributed 502 runs with the bat at an average of 41.83, with a century and five half-centuries scored down the order. His best score was 120*.

"At the start of the season, we thought we were the runners-up two seasons ago, so we really wanted to win. Last year, we failed to qualify for the knockouts by one run. So we were determined to win this time. For the last two years, we were putting in the efforts with the same team but it was not happening. So this time it was amazing to lift the trophy," Kotian said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Talking about his batting, Kotian said that he worked a lot on his batting with his father, coaches and support staff and credited skipper Ajinkya Rahane for guiding him on scoring a century. He also expressed hope of doing even better during the next season.

"The way I batted last season, I had that confidence. I worked a lot on my game with my father, coaches and support staff. Ajju [Rahane] da guided me about how to score a hundred. My personal batting coach also supported me a lot. So I think because of that hard work I could do it," Kotian said.

"The way I have improved this season from the last one, I feel I just need to keep working hard every day and keep talking to my captain, coaches and senior players in the team for advice on what I can work on. And hopefully, I will come back even stronger next time," he added.

Kotian said that the team was getting frustrated when Vidarbha was showing a fight with the bat as they were too eager to lift the trophy.

"We were doing well from the start of the season. But we knew it would not be easy in the knockouts. Ten games with just three-day breaks was not easy, especially for the fast bowlers - to play ten games and bowl with the same intensity. The batsmen also supported well and showed great temperament. The lower order also batted really well. So it was a team effort, and what we achieved what we had planned," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Vidarbha opted to bowl first and bundled out Mumbai for 224 in their first innings, with Shardul Thakur (75) and Prithvi Shaw (46) doing the bulk of the scoring. Yash Thakur (3/54) and Harsh Dubey (3/62) were the top bowlers.

Mumbai got a 119-run first-innings lead as Shams Mulani (3/32), Tanush Kotian (3/7) and Dhawal (3/15) bundled out Vidarbha for 105 runs with Yash Rathod (27) and Atharva Taide (23).

Mumbai's lead increased to 537 runs after century from Musheer Khan (136), fifties from Shreyas Iyer (95), Rahane (73) and Mulani (50) took Mumbai to 418 runs in their second innings. Harsh Dubey (5/144) was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha.

Chasing 538, Vidarbha were 223/5, but a 130-run partnership between skipper Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) gave them a chance to fight. Kotian (4/95) was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, Tushar Deshpande and Musheer got two wickets while Dhawal and Mulani got one as they all restricted Vidarbha to 368 runs.

Musheer was the 'Player of the Match' with his century and two wickets in the second innings.

