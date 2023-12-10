"We were few short with bat": England skipper Jos Buttler

Bridgetown [Barbados], December 10 : After England's disappointing four-wicket loss against the West Indies in the third match of the series at Kensington in Bridgetown on Sunday, skipper Jos Buttler said they were up to the mark with the bat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler praised Duckett and Livingstone's partnership in the first inning, which helped them give a good score. He added that they made a few mistakes while batting.

He also added that the English side are looking forward to the T20I series against the Caribbeans now.

"We were few short with the bat. Good partnership between Duckett and Livingstone to get us to a good score. The breaks in concentration didn't help. We made some mistakes with the bat. The ball got wet. Was a good effort from the guys. Jacks with his spell got us back into the game. Start of a long journey for these bunch of guys. Looking forward to a change of format against a very good side," Buttler said.

Recapping the game, after winning the toss, the Caribbeans decided to field first. Following this, Philip Salt (4 runs from 6 balls) and Will Jacks (17 runs from 20 balls) opened for the English side but failed to make an eye-catching inning.

However, Ben Duckett (71 runs from 73 balls) played a fiery knock and was the only standout batter for the away side. Duckett's stellar knock helped to maintain his side's middle order and took England to 206/9.

Meanwhile, Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack after picking up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Rain played a spoilsport before the start of the second inning, following which the target was reduced to 188 runs. Alick Athanaze (45 runs from 51 balls) had a scintillating start to the inning and set the momentum for his side. Later, Keacy Carty (50 runs from 58 balls) and Romario Shepherd (41 runs from 28 balls) assisted the West Indies to clinch a big win in the game.

The four-wicket win helped West Indies to clinch a 2-1 series victory.

