"We were maybe 15-20 short": Oman Captain Aqib Ilyas after defeat to Namibia in T20 WC

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 3 : Oman captain Aqib Ilyas admitted that they fell short by 15-20 runs as his side suffered defeat in their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Namibia but also praised Namibia's star pacer Ruben Trumpelmann for his excellent execution early in the game.

Oman's fightback in the death overs went in vain as David Wiese's heroic efforts both with bat and ball in the Super Over helped Namibia start their T20 World Cup campaign with a win in a low-scoring enthralling match here at the Kensington Oval on Sunday (local time).

Wiese emerged as the hero for Namibia with both bat and ball as he slammed 13 in the Super Over and came back to bowl, got a wicket, defending 21 runs. Despite reducing Oman to 109 in 20 overs, Namibia did not have it easy as the game finished in a tie, marking the first Super Over in a men's T20 World Cup tournament since 2012.

Ilyas also said winning and losing are all part of the game and added his side would have put more pressure with some more runs on the board they might have a chance to win.

"Would have enjoyed the game if we would have won, but this is part of cricket. Credit goes to Namibia. (On first innings) Credit goes to Trumpelmann for the way he executed, and then our batters adjusted well. However, when we were set we should have gone for more runs. We knew the wicket was on the turning side, and we could have put more pressure with some more runs on the board," Ilyas said in a post-match presentation.

In the Super Over, Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus made the most of Bilal Khan's pace and hit four boundaries to take 21 runs off Namibia's allotted Super Over. After smashing 13 off 4 in the Super Over with the bat, Wiese starred with the ball for the Eagles, allowing just 10 runs while picking the wicket of big-hitting Naseem Khushi.

Talking about the Super Over, Ilyas said, "I think Bilal is one of the best bowlers at the associate level, but there are days when you don't execute. He was very clear and we were very."

After labouring to chase down 5 runs in the last over of a never-ending chase, Namibia came out firing in the Super Over. Seasoned all-rounder Wiese demonstrated his power-hitting ability by hitting a six and four against Bilal Khan, before skipper Gerhard Erasmus smashed two boundaries. Namibia scored 21 runs, the highest total in a Super Over in a men's T20 World Cup competition.

Wiese excelled with the ball after being tasked with bowling the Super Over for Namibia. He took a wicket and gave only 10 runs as Namibia won the Super Over by 11 runs, kicking off their World Cup campaign with a victory.

