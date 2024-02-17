"We were outplayed in all facets": Wolvaardt after loss to Australia women in Perth Test

Perth [Australia], February 17 : South Africa Women skipper Laura Wolvaardt admits that their team was outplayed in the one-off Test against Australia Women in the one-off Test at Perth on Saturday.

In their first-ever Test against Australia, South Africa suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 284 runs.

The Proteas right-hand batter said that playing against Australia was a great experience for us and the team enjoyed it. She said that getting to play a Test at Perth was special and the team would love to play more.

"All credit goes to Australia in this last red-ball game. We were outplayed in all facets of the game. But a great experience for us and we thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity. Getting to play a Test was really special at this iconic venue as well. It's something were hoping to learn more about and play more in the future. I personally would love to play more. I think all the girls really enjoyed the challenge even though we were out there for quite a while. It was a great experience and we'd love to do," Wolvaardt said in the post-match interview.

Coming to the match, Despite fighting knocks from Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon in South Africa Women's second innings, Australia Women went on to secure a massive win in Perth during the one-off Test by a margin of an innings and 284 runs on Saturday.

This was Australia's largest victory by the margin of innings, overcoming their previous best of innings and 140 runs against England in 2001. This was also the second-biggest win by the margin of an innings, as per ICC.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field in searing hot conditions at the WACA, Perth. Rising fast bowling star Darcie Brown (5/21) ran through the Proteas batting lineup and restricted them to 76 all out with her maiden five-wicket haul. This was South Africa Women's lowest-ever total in Test cricket. Sune Luus (26) was the only batter who could cross 20-run mark.

After suffering early stutters against Masabata Klaas (3/85), Australia took control of their batting innings with brilliant fifties from Beth Mooney (78) and Alyssa Healy (99). However, it was Annabel Sutherland's brilliant maiden double ton which helped the hosts press their advantage even further.

Sutherland was the ninth double centurion in the women's Tests and the fifth player for Australia to get to the milestone.

Sutherland reached her landmark double ton off just 248 balls, making it the fastest double century in women's Tests; the previous best being Karen Rolton's off 306 balls. She also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed on 210, a tremendous knock that included 27 fours and two sixes.

Australia ended up declaring on 575/9 - the highest total in women's Tests, breaking their own record set in 1998. Tryon (3/81) and Nadine de Klerk (2/96) also did impressive bowling

South Africa was dismissed for 215 runs in their second innings. Other than Tryon and Tucker (64 runs each) only two players, Tanzim Brits (31) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (15) were able to cross the double-digit mark.

For the hosts, two wickets each were snapped by Kim Garth, Brown, Ashley Gardner and Sutherland and one wicket each was bagged by Elysse Perry and Alana King in their respective spells.

Sutherland took home the 'Player of the Match' award for a double century and five wickets in the match.

