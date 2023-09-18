"We were under the pump when they posted big scores": Australia skipper Marsh after series loss to SA

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 18 : Following his side's 122 run loss to South Africa in the final ODI, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh said that his side was "under the pump" when Proteas registered big totals and could not take wickets of the top order easily.

An all-round effort from speedster Marco Jansen, half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped South Africa script a memorable series win over Australia after defeating them in the fifth and final ODI by 122 runs at Johannesburg on Sunday. With this win, Proteas has won a tightly-fought ODI series 3-2.

After the match, Marsh said in the post-match presentation, "Certainly a missed opportunity (to win the series). A few guys going down (to injuries, like Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins) is challenging. Ultimately, we fell short with the bat and could not build partnerships. All in all, a lot of positives to be taken. Unfortunately, South Africa got over the line today. We have to sit down and got through that. We have an ODI series against India from Friday, some guys will be back. We were under the pump when they got the bigger totals. They batted really well in a couple of games. There is a big World Cup in front and we are looking forward to that. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It would have been nice to come here and win both the series. But hats off to South Africa for fighting back."

Coming to the match, SA was put to bat first. Despite solid scores by Quinton De Kock in his final home ODI (27 in 39 balls with four boundaries) and Rassie Van Der Dussen (30 in 48 balls with two fours and a six), Proteas was 103/4 at one point. Then the middle-order consisting of Aiden Markram (93 in 87 balls with nine fours and three sixes), David Miller (63 in 65 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Marco Jansen (47 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took Aussie bowlers to attack with some destructive strokeplay. Andile Phehlukwayo (38* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) provided some late flourish to help SA reach 315/9 in 50 overs.

Adam Zampa (3/70) and Sean Abbott (2/54) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

In the chase of 316, Australia started decently, but two quick wickets by Marco Jansen reduced Australia to 34/2. From that point, Mitchell Marsh, the skipper (71 in 56 balls with six fours and six sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (44 in 63 balls with three fours) had a 90-run partnership for the third wicket. But after their fall to Jansen, the Aussies surrendered to Keshav Maharaj's spin. Australia was bundled out for 193 in 34.1 overs.

Jansen (5/39) and Maharaj (4/33) absolutely demolished the Aussie line-up.

Jansen's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

