"We were waiting for them to make mistake...": Siraj on his four-wicket haul in England's innings

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 : Following a four-wicket haul on day three of the third Test against England, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj said that the plan was to wait for English batters to make a mistake and deliver yorkers.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant run of form with a third Test century and Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten half-century to help India secure a 322-run lead against England on the second day of the third Test at Rajkot on Saturday. In England's first innings, Siraj played a key role in their collapse, taking a four-wicket haul.

Speaking after the end of the day's play, Siraj said, "We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We did not plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they are not used to playing out six dots in a row."

Siraj completed 150 international wickets on Saturday.

Siraj took 4/84 in 21.5 overs in England's first innings helping India gain a crucial lead. He got the wickets of Ollie Pope, wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson.

In 76 international appearances so far, Siraj has taken 152 wickets at an average of 25.91. His best bowling figures are 6/15. He has taken four five-wicket hauls in international cricket.

In 25 Tests, Siraj has taken 72 wickets at an average of 28.54, with the best bowling figures of 6/15. He has three-wicket hauls in the long format.

Siraj has represented India in 41 ODIs, taking 68 wickets at an average of 22.79 with the best figures of 6/21. He has one five-wicket haul in ODIs.

In 10 T20Is, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 27.83, with the best figures of 4/17.

This 29-year-old pacer has been instrumental in India's recent Test success at home, Australia, England and South Africa, having delivered match-winning spells. He has also delivered with the new ball in white-ball cricket.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Apart from Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day at 196/2 and a 322-run lead.

