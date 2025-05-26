"We weren't at our best": Vikram Solanki on GT's loss against CSK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Following the defeat against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, the Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket said the team was not at its best.

A brilliant performance by young batters Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel, followed by a sensational spin assault, helped Super Kings end their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with an 83-run win over Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this victory, CSK finished last with four victories and 10 losses, giving them eight points. On the other hand, GT ended the campaign with a loss, which could hamper their top two chances, with nine wins and five losses, giving them 18 points.

Speaking on GT's loss against CSK, Vikram Solanki said, "Reflections from today are that we must very much accept the fact that we weren't at our best. We must commend CSK for playing a very good game, and they were by far the better team. As far as we were concerned, we were probably, we missed with the ball, I thought, but in all three facets of the game we probably weren't where we needed to be or where we should have been."

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. A 63 run second wicket stand between Urvil Patel (37 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Devon Conway (52 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and a 74-run fifth wicket stand between Dewald Brevis (57 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (21* in 18 balls, with a four and six) took CSK to 230/5.

Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was GT's top bowler.

In the run chase, GT was never really in contention as they consistently lost wickets. Sai Sudharsan (41 in 28 balls, with six fours) top scored as Noor Ahmed (3/21), Anshul Kamboj (3/13), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) dismantled GT, bundling them out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor