"We will enjoy the win": Meg Lanning on Delhi's 25-run victory over Gujarat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 : Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) 25-run win over Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, DC skipper Meg Lanning said she would enjoy this victory against GGT.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Lanning felt that it would be a challenge to bag early wickets. The skipper added that in the first inning, she wanted to strike more runs on the scoreboard.

Lanning showered praise on Shikha Pandey and said that she has been "bowling well throughout" the tournament.

"We felt short. We felt 20 short, particularly with the start we got ourselves. We felt it was a challenge to get early wickets and we did. I was a little bit frustrated to be fair in my first 30 runs, I would have liked to strike a bit more. Something to work on for the upcoming games. Would have loved to carry on. It was great, Titas bowled excellently in her first game and Shikha is bowling well throughout. When it swings it's dangerous and it can get good players out. You gotta keep winning throughout the tournament and it will be close in terms of the top 3. We will enjoy the win as that's important and we will be looking forward to going to Delhi. Not too much time to think, which is good in a way. We head off tomorrow and play Tuesday night against a team who are in good form and it's a great challenge for us. We will enjoy it,"

Recapping the match, Ashleigh Gardner (40 runs from 31 balls) was the only standout batter for the Gujarat-based franchise. Gardner slammed 5 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 129.03.

Apart from Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield (15 runs from 10 balls), Tanuja Kanwar (13 runs from 16 balls) and Veda Krishnamurthy (12 runs from 13 balls) were other batters who tried their best to clinch the two points for Gujarat but fell short in front of Delhi bowling attack.

On the other hand, Jonassen and Radha led the Delhi bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls in the second inning.

Jonassen bagged some crucial wickets and dismissed Gujarat skipper Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ashleigh Gardner. Meanwhile, Radha removed Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, and Tanuja Kanwar.

Apart from Jonassen and Radha, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy picked up a wicket each in their respective spells to restrict Gujarat to 138/8 and clinch a 25-run win. With this win, Delhi hold the top of the WPL 2024 standings with 6 points to their name.

