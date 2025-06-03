"We will have an advantage...": BCCI VP Shukla on India's new-look squad for England tour

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday said that the Team India will have an "advantage" over England in the upcoming five-Test tour and expressed hope that a new-look India would secure the win.

A new-look, young Team India will kickstart the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 against England in the five-Test series from June 20 onwards, with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Speaking to the media, Shukla said, "We are sending a young team to England. We have made Shubman Gill the captain. So, I think we will have an advantage, and the new boys will get a chance to perform and display their talent. I think this will be a very successful tour. I am very hopeful that we will win."

Some members of this new look Indian side proved their game in English conditions during the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions at Canterbury, with Karun Nair (204), Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 and 64), Abhimanyu Easwaran (8 and 69), Sarfaraz Khan (92), Dhruv Jurel (94 and 53*), Nitish Kumar Reddy (7 and 52*) doing well with the bat.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor